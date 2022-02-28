Couple in planning fight to keep dog care business

THE owner of a dog day care business is appealing after being refused planning permission.

Sarah Nash, who runs Nashers Day Care for Dogs in Hare Hatch, near Wargrave, applied in October for retrospective planning permission to change the use of some of her stables.

But last month Wokingham Borough Council, the planning authority, rejected this on the grounds that the commercial use was harmful to the openness of the green belt due to additional traffic and noise.

Ms Nash, 57, who is a retired Grand Prix level dressage rider, runs the business with her fiancé Paul Kilsby, 54, who was a manager with a printing firm in Wiltshire until he was made redundant last spring after 28 years.

She owns 7.4 acres of land off Castle Road behind Waltham Court, where she has lived and cared for horses since 1989.

More than 3.5 acres is used as grazing land and equestrian facilities including stables, a yard and a manège. The rest of the land is semi-natural woodland.

Before she retired, Ms Nash ran a livery enterprise and she still keeps three horses on site. The couple use the manège and stables to take care of up to eight dogs from 9am to 5pm every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Ms Nash said: “I’ve retired from keeping horses because it is hard work with long hours and a lot of manual labour. I still have all this space, which is perfect for keeping animals.

“I’d run my livery business from here, which was successful commercial use of the land, for 30 years. I continue to keep my three horses and I am adding the dog business as a shared use.

“My late husband passed away from pancreatic cancer more than three years ago and I retired. I needed a purpose, something to keep me busy.

“I started taking care of friends’ dogs in September 2019. During the pandemic I had been asked by a couple of NHS workers to take their dogs for the day while they worked.

“Once the pandemic ended and people were called back into the office, they needed somewhere for their dogs to go. I met Paul two years ago and he has helped me look after the dogs and the business has grown from there.”

The dogs are dropped off and collected by their owners, which means 12 vehicle movements a day. The animals play in the manège and can rest in the stables. The stables are kitted out with four crates, dog beds, blankets and water bowls.

The couple monitor and interact with the dogs and have CCTV cameras at the manège, which they set up with agility equipment and toys when the dogs are there.

Ms Nash said: “The reason my application was refused was the council’s concern about cars driving up and down the lane twice a day to drop off and pick up dogs.

“I am more than happy to organise a minivan or car to pick up the dogs myself. Most of my clients live in Wargrave and Twyford so I think it would solve the issue.

“When I ran my livery, vehicles were driving up and down the track all the time. Horses were being transported and we would also have deliveries for their maintenance, as well as visits by vets, dentists, farriers, feed merchants, tutors, saddlers and grooms. There are actually fewer vehicle movements now we are running the dog day care.

“This appeal has cost me thousands. I have probably spent more money to keep my business going than what it is actually making. I am just trying to make a living.

“I understand the need for planning permission but I am not adding any more buildings, or changing the appearance of the land. I just want to be able to use it in a way which will benefit me throughout my retirement and the community.”

Wargrave Parish Council objected to the application due to the impact on the residential amenities of neighbouring properties.

But customers of the business are supporting Ms Nash.

Paul Samuels, from Maidenhead, said: “I have used the dog day care facilities and they have been of immense value to me.

“It has meant I can use my time to volunteer within the community, supporting elderly men at the charity Men’s Matters.

”My dog has also benefited, becoming far more sociable and less frightened of other dogs.”

Tom Green said: “We can’t thank Paul and Sarah enough for everything they’ve done for our rescue dog, Dexter. The time, care and love they have given him has been priceless to us.

“Where Dexter didn’t settle in well in other day cares in the area, he has thrived at Nashers.”