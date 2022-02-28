Monday, 28 February 2022

Hall aboard

WOODCLYFFE Hall in Wargrave is not being used enough, say councillors.

The hall in High Street hosts regular ballet classes and Wargrave Theatre Workshop uses it quarterly.

But John Halsall, who represents Wargrave on Wokingham Borough Council, said: “This facility is underused.”

Fellow ward councillor Graham Howe said: “With some willpower we could make much greater use of the facility.”

