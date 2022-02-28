Hall aboard

WAAF veteran to celebrate 100th birthday with sing-song
A WOMAN will celebrate her 100th birthday on ... [more]
Monday, 28 February 2022
WOODCLYFFE Hall in Wargrave is not being used enough, say councillors.
The hall in High Street hosts regular ballet classes and Wargrave Theatre Workshop uses it quarterly.
But John Halsall, who represents Wargrave on Wokingham Borough Council, said: “This facility is underused.”
Fellow ward councillor Graham Howe said: “With some willpower we could make much greater use of the facility.”
