Cost saver

Monday, 28 February 2022

THE Village Gardeners in Sonning Common have become part of the parish council to save money.

The volunteers, who meet on the first Sunday and third Thursday of each month, could no longer afford their insurance costs.

Parish clerk Philip Collings said the group could be added to the council’s insurance at no extra cost as long as it became part of the council.

The group would still be responsible for its own risk assessments, he added.

