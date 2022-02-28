Monday, 28 February 2022

Lower kerb

A MAN has applied for permission to lower three kerb- stones outside his home in Goring.

Brian Loveridge, of Wallingford Road, says this would make it easier to access his driveway.

His application says: “The height of the kerbstones makes access from the north extremely difficult and uncomfortable for drivers and passengers.”

The kerbstones togther are about 9ft in length.

Goring Parish Council has raised no objection. South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, is due to make a decision by April 5.

