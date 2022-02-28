Football club wants access to facilities

HENLEY Town FC says it is not being given fair access to council-owned training facilities.

The club, which has a grass pitch at its ground in Mill Lane, wants a weekday evening slot on the artificial pitch at Jubilee Park but say it is always booked up by other clubs.

Six members of the club’s new women’s team attended a meeting of Henley Town Council to argue that they should be allowed to use the facilities off Reading Road, which the council owns.

Eliza Carpenter said: “We’ve just celebrated our 150th anniversary — we’re the oldest recognised football club in Oxfordshire and one of the oldest in the country.

“The club is in the best financial condition it has probably ever been due to the hard work of our committee members, volunteers and players, the vast majority of whom are young local talent.

“At Henley Town FC there is a sense that this is our club and we are proud of what we have achieved. With all our teams looking good to win our respective leagues or at least achieve promotion, things are progressing well on the pitch as well as off it.

“We fear our progression is being restricted due to being continually overlooked and not given a fair and reasonable chance to train at Jubilee Park. This venue is supposed to be a community facility for everyone, not just for two organisations to block book week after week.

“We have four teams, two Saturday teams, one Sunday team, and we have just affiliated a women’s team. This season the women’s team have gone from strength to strength and are an integral part of Henley Town FC.

“We fully understand that Henley is unique in that sport in this town is unlike any other place in the UK. Rowing is world class, cricket and rugby are at a very high level and hockey is extremely popular. Football comes fifth, so we are always up against it.

“All we are asking for is a one-and-a-half hour slot which all our teams can use together on one night, preferably a Wednesday between the hours of 6.30pm and 9pm.

“Our greatest fear is that we could lose some of our coaches and players if we cannot offer them reasonable training facilities and all our hard work would have been for nothing.”

Mayor Sarah Miller said she did not believe that football came fifth and praised the advances in women’s football.

“I’m definitely going to look into this,” she added.

Speaking after the meeting, town clerk Sheridan Jacklin-Edward said: “The town council is very supportive of the club and we look forward to seeing what we can do to further help them.

“While it is fantastic that Jubilee Park is so well-used, we recognise that there is a shortage of artificial pitches in Henley.

“The council is working with South Oxfordshire

District Council and sporting professional bodies to see how we can increase provision in the longer term.

Chris Baker, president of Henley Hockey Club said: “We use the facilities on Saturdays, Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and train for three to four hours each day.

“AFC Henley have a similar arrangement with the town council.

“The hockey club has had this arrangement for years but if for whatever reason we couldn’t use it on the days we wanted, we’d accept that.”

Trevor Howell, chairman of AFC Henley, said: “It is the hockey club’s official place to train and we train there three days per week because we have got nowhere else. Most training is done in the evenings.

“We have 30 teams playing in the league so we also have to use the rugby club, which is expensive. We don’t have enough space and are all really up against it.

“We have been waiting 10 years for a new 3G pitch, which is still in the works.”