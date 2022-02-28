Monday, 28 February 2022

Plots to rent

ALLOTMENTS are available in Nettlebed.

They are situated on the edge of the village, overlooking farmland between the A4130 and B481.

The parish council, which administers the site, says the land has been carefully worked for many years and yields most crops very well.

The plots cost £15 per year. For more information, call Jo Pugh on (01491) 614815 or email parish.
clerk@nettlebed-pc.org.uk

