Levy review

WAAF veteran to celebrate 100th birthday with sing-song
A WOMAN will celebrate her 100th birthday on ... [more]
Monday, 28 February 2022
A REVIEW is being carried out of the amount of money developers should contribute towards local infrastructure.
South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, is looking at the sums payable under the community infrastructure levy, which supports growth in an area to be developed.
A draft community infrastructure levy charging schedule and supplementary planning document for developer contributions have been published for public consultation.
For more information, visit www.southoxon.gov.uk/
cilchargingschedule
28 February 2022
More News:
WAAF veteran to celebrate 100th birthday with sing-song
A WOMAN will celebrate her 100th birthday on ... [more]
Climate group receives ‘heroes’ award from High Sheriff
WATLINGTON climate action group has received an ... [more]
POLL: Have your say