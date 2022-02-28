Levy review

A REVIEW is being carried out of the amount of money developers should contribute towards local infrastructure.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, is looking at the sums payable under the community infrastructure levy, which supports growth in an area to be developed.

A draft community infrastructure levy charging schedule and supplementary planning document for developer contributions have been published for public consultation.

For more information, visit www.southoxon.gov.uk/

cilchargingschedule