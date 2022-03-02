Town centre manager resigns after four months

HENLEY’S town centre manager has resigned after only four months.

Craig Buckby, whose job was to improve the economic vibrancy of the town, had previously described Henley as a “dream” place to work.

But Sheridan Jacklin-Edward, clerk to Henley Town Council which employed him, said “things with Craig haven’t worked out”.

The council is to advertise for a successor.

Mr Buckby, who has experience in managing corporate, commercial and community projects, was previously chief executive of the Slough town centre business improvement district before joining the council.

In his short time in Henley he came up with several ideas to attract visitors, including a big wheel in the style of the London Eye on Mill Meadows and an ice rink this Christmas.

Both ideas, which were exclusively revealed by the Henley Standard, had received a mixed response from residents.

He had also been working on organising the town’s events to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee in June.

Mr Buckby, who had succeeded Helen Barnett in the role, arrived in Henley at a difficult time for retailers as they try to recover from being closed for months due to coronavirus lockdowns.

He told the Henley Standard that he wanted to encourage people to go shopping in the high street again rather than online.

Mr Buckby said: “It’s nationally known as a go-to place and I can see that people are passionate about the town centre.

“I think it’s possible that Henley will come out of the pandemic and get that vitality back. I want to ensure that happens. The road to recovery is something I can help with.

“I’m very impressed with the energy of the town council, particularly of the Mayor. With that sort of support, officers like me can do good things.

“I’ve got 1,001 ideas. All the ideas that I have will be shared with councillors and businesses first because they need to have a say. I need to work out what’s possible and what isn’t.”

Last June, Ms Barnett resigned as town centre manager after nearly five years. She took the decision after a “challenging” couple of months.

Ms Barnett, who lives in Nuffield, said: “It was definitely time for me to go. I have loved my time in Henley and everyone has been really supportive, from my team to the retailers, to the wider community.”