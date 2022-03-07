Award for new homes

A CONSTRUCTION firm has won an award for two houses it built in Peppard.

Kingerlee Homes, of Kidlington, Oxford, won the Bricks Site Recognition Award from LABC Warranty for the properties in Colliers Lane.

The houses, named Copper Beeches, each have five bedrooms, four bathrooms and four reception rooms.

They are due to be completed in May.

A spokeswoman for the company said: “We take pride in building beautiful, high-quality homes that are built to last.

“We believe in providing you with room to breathe, with a considered design and high level of specification — all with our exacting eye for quality.”