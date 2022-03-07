Monday, 07 March 2022

Parking costs rise

Parking costs rise

PARKING charges in Henley and Goring are to rise from April 4.

This will apply to all car parks run by South Oxfordshire District Council.

The cost of parking in the King’s Road and Greys Road car parks in Henley will rise from £1.20 to £1.60 for two hours and from £1.80 to £2.20 for three hours. One hour will remain free.

In Southfields car park, off Goodall Close, charges will go up from £2.40 to £3 for five hours and from £3.40 to £4 for eight hours. An annual permit will rise from £583 to £686 and permits for market traders will rise from £97 to £114.

In Goring, the cost of parking in the Wheel Orchard car park will rise from £1 to £1.40 for two hours, from £2.20 to £2.60 for five hours and from £5 to £5.40 for 10 hours. Annual permits will rise from £858 to £927 and market trader permits will rise from £143 to £154.

