Town manager lasts 17 weeks

A LONDON Eye-style wheel will not be coming to Henley after the man behind the idea quit.

Craig Buckby resigned as town manager last week after only 17 weeks in the job.

The town council will not now be going ahead with his idea for the “Henley Eye” in Mill Meadows or an ice rink in Market Place at Christmas.

Mr Buckby, 58, was employed by the council to improve the economic vibrancy of the town and when he joined in November said he had “1,001 ideas”.

He was due to attend the council’s town and community committee meeting on Tuesday but by Monday he had left. The council has already advertised for his replacement.

Town clerk Sheridan Jacklin-Edward said Mr Buckby had found the daily commute from Eton to Henley by rail too much.

He said: “Things with Craig haven’t worked out and he is no longer working with us. We have started recruiting for his successor and wish him well in the future.

“The observation wheel was very much Craig’s proposal. It was in its early stages and councillors hadn’t yet been consulted and so we won’t be progressing it.”

At the committee meeting Councillor Kellie Hinton and Mayor Sarah Miller expressed concern about the amount of work to do for the town’s celebrations for the Queen’s platinum jubilee without a town manager.

Mr Jacklin-Edward said the council was looking forward to the celebrations and would be going ahead with its programme of events.

Councillor David Eggleton said Mr Buckby had left work unfinished, including a report about the condition of the town’s bins.

He said: “I did go round with Craig but he didn’t write the report so I spent three-and-a-half hours in the rain for no report.”

Mr Buckby had described the Henley town manager’s role as a dream job.

He said: “I was attracted to the job because of the place itself, the fact it has got the vibrancy and an amazing history. It’s nationally known as a go-to place and I can see that people are passionate about the town centre. I’m very impressed with the energy of the town council. With that sort of support, officers like me can do good things.”

Mr Buckby oversaw the Christmas festival and wanted to make changes to next year’s event, including introducing an ice sculpture trial and an ice rink.

He was working on a proposal to bring the 40m high observation wheel to Mill Meadows for this year’s royal regatta.

The idea sparked some opposition, including 60 per cent of Henley Society members who felt the wheel was not appropriate for Henley.

Mr Buckby had previously worked for Leicester, Birmingham and Oxford city councils.

His predecessor Helen Barnett resigned after five years last June following a “challenging” couple of months.

At the time, she said: “It was definitely time for me to go. I have loved my time in Henley and everyone has been really supportive, from my team to the retailers to the wider community.”

The council took four months to replace Ms Barnett and had to readvertise the role following an unsuccessful round of interviews. Mr Jacklin-Edward said: “We hope it won’t take as long as last time but it is important that we get the right person.”

The role of town manager was created in 2010 by South Oxfordshire District Council, with equivalent roles in Wallingford and Thame.

In 2017 the district withdrew funding but the town council decided to keep the role and fund it itself.

Mr Buckby’s replacement will be the town’s sixth town manager in 12 years. The role is paid between £37,568 and £40,578.

The job advert reads: “This is an exciting opportunity for a community-focussed individual experienced in economic development, events and town centre management to join our team and help us support and develop our vibrant community.

“The successful candidate will be responsible for driving the economic heart of Henley, ensuring it remains a secure, dynamic and vibrant market town, serving the needs of businesses, residents and visitors alike.”

The closing date for applications is March 25 and it is anticipated interviews will be held from April 4.

The council is also hiring a new part-time communications manager after the departure of Naomi Hutchinson who has left to complete her studies. The roles pays £39,880 pro rata.