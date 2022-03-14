Council in pledge to support Ukraine

WOKINGHAM Borough Council will be doing all it can to support Ukraine and its people, says the leader.

John Halsall told of his shock at the Russian invasion at a meeting of the council’s executive committee on Monday, describing it as a “catastrophe”.

He said: “I have led the borough and spoken about covid over the last two years. I would never have believed that we would have emerged from covid to a potentially greater tragedy.

“I am sure I speak for the council and indeed the borough when I express our shock, sorrow, and anger for Russia’s antagonistic and gratuitous assault on Ukraine.

“The war in Ukraine is tragic. It is bringing and will bring more destruction, maiming and loss of life.

“The queue of refugees now approximately one-and-a-half million is the greatest movement of people since the Second World War. It is a catastrophe.”

Councillor Halsall said Ukraine was a sovereign and democratic nation and its flag was being flown from the council’s offices in Shute End as a show of support.

He said: “This is a moment when the tectonic plates have moved and will almost certainly not go back to where they were. The human and economic cost will be huge and long-lasting.

“As councils, we will deal with the ramifications of this war. This will include responding to refugees and displaced people, issues relating to energy, the cost of living and cyber security.

“We must now recognise that this is now our concern, seek to manage those things within our control and encourage the Government to the maximum within its control.”

He has set up a special office to plan what can and should be done in response to the crisis.

Cllr Halsall said: “This will be managed in the same way we did covid with regular meetings to respond to the challenges as they arise and to be concurrent with government guidance and national policy. I will reinstate the leader’s meetings, and councillor bulletins as appropriate.

“I know there is a frustration to do something and to do it now. Rest assured that demands will be placed on us. We are only at the beginning of a very long process. We will be facing huge challenges. We must meet them organised and planned.

“We will work with our voluntary sector partners, our health partners and our community safety partners. And we will do this while not neglecting our residents’ current needs.

“We have a Ukrainian community, which we are reaching out to. We must ensure that we are doing all we can for them. We are offering facilities for the collection and distribution of aid to Ukraine or will support local agencies who offer a similar service.

“We also have a Russian community who should not be penalised for Vladimir Putin.”