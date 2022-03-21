Housing trust elects new chair

A FORMER mayor of Henley has been elected chairman of the Henley and District Housing Trust.

Ken Arlett, who is a member of the town council and South Oxfordshire District Council, succeeded John Hives at the trust’s annual meeting.

Mr Hives had been in the role for 10 years.

The trust was founded in 1929 to provide housing for those in need. It now provides homes for social rent, which is about half the market rate.

Earlier this month, it officially opened two new homes it built at Greys Green.

Councillor Arlett said: “I will do my best to follow in the footsteps of the previous chairman, who I have known since 1991.

“When I became Mayor for the first time, I automatically became the town council’s representative on the trust and I think I stayed on until about 2003.

“Having been mayor again from 2019 to 2021, I was fortunate to once again become a trustee.

“I am honoured to take over as chairman of such a well-organised housing trust and thanks should go to chief executive Linda Collison, housing manager Karen Wheeler, treasurer John Morrow and, of course, all the trustees who give up their valuable time.”

Cllr Arlett said he was delighted that Mr Hives had agreed to stay on as a trustee, adding: “John’s professionalism has guided the trust well.

“He never gets flustered and always manages to find a solution to any problem that arises. I am sure I can count on his advice when needed. Hopefully, knowing a number of our tenants will hold me in good stead.”