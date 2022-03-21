Safer roads

A ROAD safety summit will be held in May.

Matthew Barber, police and crime commissioner for the Thames Valley, is bringing together highways authorities, police and road users to devise a strategy to reduce road deaths.

He said: “All too often the debate is polarised into drivers versus cyclists. I want to go beyond that, to understand the inherent vulnerability of cyclists, pedestrians and horse riders on our roads, while also recognising the very real dangers to motorists and motorcyclists.”