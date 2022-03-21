Are you due a £150 tax rebate?

Monday, 21 March 2022

THOUSANDS of council taxpayers in South Oxfordshire are to receive a £150 council tax “rebate” to help with rising energy bills.

The Government has announced that most households in council tax bands A to D will be eligible for the rebate.

South Oxfordshire District Council will arrange to make the payments.

If you pay your council tax by direct debit, you should receive the £150 directly into your bank account by the end of April. If you do not pay by direct debit, the rebate payment will take longer to make.

Leigh Rawlins, cabinet member for finance, said: “If you are not on direct debit, I urge you to sign up now as this will help to ensure that you’ll receive the money as soon as possible.”

For more information, visit southoxon.gov.uk/counciltax

