Children to receive special coin or tree for Queen’s jubilee

CHILDREN in Henley will receive a commemorative coin or a tree for the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

Town councillors have agreed to spend £10,000 on celebrations over the special four-day bank holiday weekend in June to mark the occasion.

These include different events each day as well as a gift for each of the 1,041 children at the town’s four state primary schools and St Mary’s and Rupert House Schools.

The schools are to be asked if they would prefer each pupil to be given either a coin in a silver-grey pouch, which would cost a total of £4,263, or a sapling to plant at home or their school, which would cost about £2,000.

In addition, a tree could be given to each school.

Giving children a coin has been the tradition but the town council’s parks department suggested providing a sapling along with information on how to plant it to support the Queen’s Green Canopy, a national initiative to mark her 70 years on the throne.

Members of the council’s town and community committee discussed providing a specific area of land for the trees.

Town clerk Sheridan Jacklin-Edward said this would support education around the environment and contribute to the council’s climate emergency declaration.

Councillor Kellie Hinton said each school could accommodate a tree but added: “There are a lot of children without direct access to large gardens who may not be able to plant a tree so it would be great to have a set area.”

Councillor Ian Reissmann suggested using Gillotts Corner Field, off Greys Road, where 2,000 trees were planted in 2000 to mark the millennium, for any trees not planted in children’s gardens or at their schools.

Mayor Sarah Miller said: “I think the planting of trees for the children is a lovely idea but for as long as I can remember at jubilees we always had a coin.

“Going back to the Seventies we had a coin. I just think it’s a really nice memento for the children.

“Our Queen, bless her, isn’t going to be here for much longer and I know the coin and pouch are very costly but I would like us to consider the coin and perhaps try to get some sponsorship for the pouch.

“I think the planting a tree ideas is fantastic — can we not do that as well?” Councillor Lorraine Hillier said: “I support a personal memento for each child because I think that’s important.

“It’s something we’ve always had and they will keep that forever.

“I do support tree planting but I was thinking along the lines of one small tree at each school with a commemorative plaque that we could pay for.”

Cllr Reissmann said: “Planting trees is much more of an interactive and engaged activity for the children because they’ll be involved in planting a tree and deciding where to plant it rather than just being a passive recipient of a coin which, I’m afraid, not all children do value.

“In my experience they tend to get thrown into a corner and then discarded. I don’t think it’s a worthwhile use of taxpayers’ money.

“We could make 100 or so coins and the first 100 to apply would get one but I don’t think we would get 100 applications.

“I think we should spend on something that will be valued and absorbs carbon dioxide rather than something that uses carbon dioxide to manufacture it and has little use.”

Deputy Mayor Michelle Thomas suggested asking the schools.

The full council will make a decision following the

feedback.

The celebration events will begin on Thursday, June 2, when traders at the charter market in Market Place will dress their stalls with bunting and flags. A jubilee beacon, one of hundreds across the country, will be lit at a ceremony at Makins recreation ground, off Greys Road, with the town crier and a bugler.

On Friday, June 3, there will be a shop window competition organised by David Rodger-Sharp, owner of a jewellers in Duke Street, and a colouring competition run in association with the Henley Standard.

On Saturday, June 4, pubs and restaurants in Market Place will have entertainment and music in the outdoor seating areas and there will be music on the bandstand in Mill Meadows.

On Sunday, June 5, street parties will be held thoughout the town and the council will hold an event in Mill Meadows with music and street food or people can bring picnics. Picnic blankets and deckchairs will be provided.

Councillor Thomas said she was concerned that the Mill Meadows event would clash with people organising their own street parties.

But Nicci Taylor, the council’s events manager, said: “Lots of people don’t have streets closed so if people don’t have a street party to go to they can go to Mill Meadows.”

Cllr Thomas replied: “In my experience, people have friends and family on other streets and will join their parties.”

