Monday, 28 March 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

No speeding

A SPEED survey carried out in Harpsden Road, Henley, showed the average speed of drivers was 19.63mph.

Surveys carried out by Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, showed the average speed in other town streets were as follows: Harpsden Way 26.49mph; Reading Road 21.75mph to 26.21mph; King’s Road 21.84mph and Gravel Hill 25.83mph.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33