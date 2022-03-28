No speeding

A SPEED survey carried out in Harpsden Road, Henley, showed the average speed of drivers was 19.63mph.

Surveys carried out by Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, showed the average speed in other town streets were as follows: Harpsden Way 26.49mph; Reading Road 21.75mph to 26.21mph; King’s Road 21.84mph and Gravel Hill 25.83mph.