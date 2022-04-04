Monday, 04 April 2022

Flag flying

Flag flying

A UKRAINE flag is being flown on Henley Town Hall.

It was installed on Friday following a delay caused by the huge demand for the blue and yellow flags.

Meanwhile, a town councillor has thanked Henley for its response to the Ukraine crisis.

Speaking at a council meeting, Will Hamilton praised the money that has been raised and the donations collected.

He said: “I want to thank the town for the great admiration it has shown the people of Ukraine.

“I want to thank Councillor David Eggleton who has spent a good few days in the last two weeks collecting all types of things and has managed to get them sent to Poland to people there.

“We had a fantastic cooking event as part of the Cook for Ukraine, the Penny & Sinclair windows look fantastic and Bremont has given donations.”

