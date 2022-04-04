Flag flying

A CONCERT for Ukraine will take place at St ... [more]
Monday, 04 April 2022
A UKRAINE flag is being flown on Henley Town Hall.
It was installed on Friday following a delay caused by the huge demand for the blue and yellow flags.
Meanwhile, a town councillor has thanked Henley for its response to the Ukraine crisis.
Speaking at a council meeting, Will Hamilton praised the money that has been raised and the donations collected.
He said: “I want to thank the town for the great admiration it has shown the people of Ukraine.
“I want to thank Councillor David Eggleton who has spent a good few days in the last two weeks collecting all types of things and has managed to get them sent to Poland to people there.
“We had a fantastic cooking event as part of the Cook for Ukraine, the Penny & Sinclair windows look fantastic and Bremont has given donations.”
