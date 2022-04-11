Neighbours fight homes in garden of historic house

RESIDENTS have objected to plans for four new homes in the grounds of an historic house in Goring.

Anderson Orr Architects has applied for planning permission on behalf of the owners of Stow House in Thames Road to develop the garden.

Neighbours say this would be overdevelopment, which would overlook their properties, harm the Goring conservation area and cause traffic issues.

Stow House is a large detached property on a 0.75-hectare site and can be viewed from the street. It has a two-storey porch on the front entrance and trees protected by preservation orders.

The proposal is to build two detached houses, one with five bedrooms and one with four, and two semi-detached houses each with three bedrooms.

This would involve demolishing the single-storey rear wing of the original 1890s house as well as outbuildings and the swimming pool. A new access road would be created into Thames Road, a cul-de-sac.

The applicant had originally wanted to demolish Stow House and build 16 houses on the site but South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, advised that this would not be accepted. The council said the building was a non-designated heritage asset in the conservation area and its loss would be harmful.

Geoff and Liz Crowther, who live in neighbouring Cleeve Road, say: “We feel this is overdevelopment of this beautiful historic garden.

“Stow House is one of the few remaining historic houses in Goring and occupies a significant position in the landscape. This would detract from its appearance.

“The excessive height of the development would impinge and overlook all the neighbouring properties. One of the justifications given for the height of the properties was that there is a screening hedge of leylandii but these leylandii were removed from our end of the boundary a few months ago along with several other mature and beautiful trees, presumably in preparation for the submission of this planning application.

“The driveway on the northern boundary would significantly increase the volume of cars and other traffic in Thames Road.”

Hilke Platt, who lives in Thames Road, said: “The new road would be used by at least 14 private cars serving the new development. This would cause excessive noise, exhaust fumes and disturbance in this quiet part of Goring.”

Henry and Tessa Thornton, of Cleeve Road, said: “We are pleased that the district council has successfully resisted attempts to demolish Stow House, a non-designated heritage asset. It is an attractive late Victorian residence in a spacious landscaped setting that makes a very positive contribution to the Goring conservation area.”

Paul and Judy Tollet, of Cleeve Road, said: “Stow House contributes to Goring’s architectural history, has heritage value and is part of the river setting.

“It is also in the conservation area, with the garden area proposed for development bordering that.”

Ian McKenzie, of Thames Road, said: “The four houses are too big and too close together. This would be overdevelopment of the site and a housing density much higher than the surrounding area.”

David and Drina Wright, also of Thames Road, said: “Thames Road is a cul-de-sac and part of the Ridgeway. As the Ridgeway is a famous and historic pathway used by hikers and walkers and a popular route for running and walking events, we are concerned that a vehicular entrance on to Thames Road would be a danger to those using it.”

The district council is due to make a decision by April 25.

• Part of the Thames towpath in Goring closed on Monday for about a month. The Environment Agency is replacing 200m of the path with new non-slip material. Access will be allowed for emergency services and for residents of premises which are only accessible from the closed section. Signage has been set up for a diversion from the Thames Path.