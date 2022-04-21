Adventure golf proves a huge hit

MORE than 1,200 people took on the new adventure golf course in Henley during its first week of operation.

Henley Town Council had invested £270,000 in the new amenity, which replaced the old putting green in Mill Meadows.

The 18-hole course features large models of local landmarks, including the town hall, the Kenton Theatre, St Mary’s Church, Henley Bridge and a replica of the River Thames.

Town clerk Sheridan Jacklin-Edward said that the course was close to full capacity over the Easter weekend.

He said: “We have welcomed more than 1,200 visitors within our first week. We were close to capacity over the weekend. The feedback has been very positive, particularly about the quality of the course and the service from our adventure golf team.

“After months of planning and hard work, It has been fantastic to see people enjoy the course. We have had a lot of locals through the gates already, making use of the discounted rate. We have also had quite a few repeat visitors, as Henley residents bring families and friends who are visiting for Easter.”

The attraction is expected to make a profit of around £60,000 a year with a payback period of four to five years and Mr Jacklin-Edward said he was confident this would be achieved. He said: “We are on course to meet our projected income. This is good news because all profits go back to supporting the local services and amenities that the town council provides.”

To book, visit https://henley

adventuregolf.co.uk