Monday, 25 April 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Home plan

A COUPLE want to build a first-floor extension to their home in Kennylands Road, Sonning Common.

Jill and Michael Grinsted have applied for planning permission from South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority.

Sonning Common Parish Council has raised a “slight concern” about the plan, saying that the proposed balcony may overlook neighbouring properties.

The district council will make a decision by May 26.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33