Easter eggs donated to refugees
Monday, 25 April 2022
A COUPLE want to build a first-floor extension to their home in Kennylands Road, Sonning Common.
Jill and Michael Grinsted have applied for planning permission from South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority.
Sonning Common Parish Council has raised a “slight concern” about the plan, saying that the proposed balcony may overlook neighbouring properties.
The district council will make a decision by May 26.
Marvellous village show springs back into bloom
Parishioners step out to help eliminate world hunger
POLL: Have your say