Revised offices to flats plans

AN office block in Sonning Common could be converted into seven flats.

This follows an application in 2018 for six flats which had been approved by South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority.

The current application, by Upton Housing, is for two two-bed and five one-bed flats and a single side and rear extension at the property in Wood Lane.

Three outbuildings will also be demolished and eight parking spaces will be provided as well as extra cycle storage spaces.

A design and access statement by OPS Chartered Surveyors, said there would be no issues with privacy or amenity loss for neighbours.

They said: “The previous decision notice stated that the extension would not materially harm the living conditions of nearby residents or the character or appearance of the area.

“Given that decision and the similar layout for this extension, it can be reasonably assumed that these factors apply to this extension as they did to the previous extension.

“The majority of the proposed scheme would be similar to the previously approved scheme in terms of scale of development, bedroom sizes, orientation of windows and doors, access and other facilities.

“In order to reduce any impact on amenities for neighbours caused by the change of use, provision will be made to the rear of the property for refuse and recycling provision.

“Furthermore, the existing outbuildings will be removed.

“It is considered that the proposed development would be sympathetic to the host building and surrounding area and not have a detrimental impact on local and wider area.

“We believe that the current proposals would make a positive contribution to the local community and housing supply as being promoted by the government.”

The district council will make a final decision by May 30.