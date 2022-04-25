Monday, 25 April 2022

Heart device

A DEFIBRILLATOR could be installed beside the towpath in Remenham.

The parish council has contacted the Copas family, which owns land beside it, to see if it would be possible.

It also asked if the towpath gate could be widened as this was a pinch-point and about the installation of memorial plaques on a bench nearby.

