Buy hanging baskets to give ‘wow’ factor

HENLEY in Bloom has sold 146 summer hanging baskets so far.

Residents and businesses are now able to order the baskets as part of the annual campaign supported by the Henley Standard.

Windowflowers, which is based in Burnham, will supply and install the baskets at the end of May and beginning of June and maintain them all summer.

This year’s theme will be sky blue, white and purple and the contents will include Surfinia Petunia, Pelargonium peltatum, Begonia Illumination Apricot, Scaevola aemula white and Lobelia erinus white

Town councillor David Eggleton, who chairs Henley in Bloom, said buying a basket will give everyone in the town a lift as we emerge from the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “It is brilliant that we have sold so many baskets so far. To see them all out around the town is very uplifting and is welcoming for visitors. The baskets, like the planters and flowerbeds, make the town so picturesque. We have come through a lot of stuff over the last two years and we are still going through a lot of stuff but there is nothing better than having the flowers as a backdrop to the town as it creates that ‘wow’ factor.

“Having the baskets gives a boost to tourism and residents and I would urge businesses and residents to buy them.”

The record number of baskets sold stands at 241, which was set in 2016. Last year 220 baskets were sold.

The baskets cost £71.20, including maintenance and watering, and brackets to hang them cost £33 each.

To order a basket, request an order form from Trish Rae at t.rae@henleytown

council.gov.uk