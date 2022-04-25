Monday, 25 April 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Street name to stay

Street name to stay

THE name of a Henley street is likely to remain unchanged despite evidence it had historically been called something else.

Town councillors had considered consulting with residents on West Street about changing it to West Hill after Mayor Sarah Miller discovered the name on a painting at the town hall.

Councillor Kellie Hinton told a meeting that South Oxfordshire District Council would go forward with a consultation, if it was supported by the town council.

She said: “Without going to consultation ourselves to know whether our residents want that, I don’t think that is something we ought to be doing. I have spoken to someone up there, who is part of the historical and archaeological group, and they really think it is a great idea but then I have spoken to somebody else who thinks it is an absolutely terrible idea and doesn’t want to change their address at all.”

Councillor Will Hamilton suggested putting a letter through the door of the 52 residents who live on the street and see what they say. He said: “If they all come back and say ‘no’ — then fine.”

But Councillor Ian Reissman replied: “I don’t think we should pursue this unless we are asked by a significant number of residents. Otherwise, we will have to start renaming Duke Street, Duck Street as that was the original name.”

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33