Street name to stay

THE name of a Henley street is likely to remain unchanged despite evidence it had historically been called something else.

Town councillors had considered consulting with residents on West Street about changing it to West Hill after Mayor Sarah Miller discovered the name on a painting at the town hall.

Councillor Kellie Hinton told a meeting that South Oxfordshire District Council would go forward with a consultation, if it was supported by the town council.

She said: “Without going to consultation ourselves to know whether our residents want that, I don’t think that is something we ought to be doing. I have spoken to someone up there, who is part of the historical and archaeological group, and they really think it is a great idea but then I have spoken to somebody else who thinks it is an absolutely terrible idea and doesn’t want to change their address at all.”

Councillor Will Hamilton suggested putting a letter through the door of the 52 residents who live on the street and see what they say. He said: “If they all come back and say ‘no’ — then fine.”

But Councillor Ian Reissman replied: “I don’t think we should pursue this unless we are asked by a significant number of residents. Otherwise, we will have to start renaming Duke Street, Duck Street as that was the original name.”