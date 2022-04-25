Police check school work to help identify town graffiti vandals

POLICE officers are visiting schools in Henley to try and identify who is responsible for an outbreak of graffiti around town.

A series of “tags” have been sprayed on street furniture and town councillors have asked for help to try and stop them from reappearing.

The name “Seven7” has appeared in several places in recent weeks, notably on the former Imperial Hotel in Station Road and various pieces of street furniture.

Bus shelters in the town centre and the railway bridge in Mill Lane has also been targeted with spray paint.

Mayor of Henley Sarah Miller told a meeting that the town was looking “absolutely awful” and she wanted the graffiti cleaned up before the busy summer events which attract tourists.

Nicci Taylor, events manager at the town council, said: “The police couldn’t attend tonight because they were busy but they have been in touch with the schools and the college asking to check ‘tags’ to see if there is anything similar.

“They have a few ideas that are being worked on at the moment and they will come to a future meeting to discuss it.”

Mrs Taylor said she was looking to employ a company to remove all the graffiti and asked councillors to send her pictures of any graffiti with a description of where it is to forward on and get a quote for the work.

But Councillor Will Hamilton thought the cleaning up should be done in-house so that the graffiti could be cleaned quicker.

He said: “The graffiti around town is quite awful. We need to get rid of it quickly. In the past, the parks services have done it on their land and off their land.

“For example, if we had graffiti on the town hall, the parks services would very kindly get the liquid out that they keep and get the

graffiti off as best they can very quickly. If you leave it, it multiplies and multiplies and you get more tags — we know that.

“We should be asking our parks services, who are in the business of having gloves and stuff like that, to be able to use the liquid that they’ve got in order to remove this.

“We should not, in my view, be going out to a contractor. By all means get the price but what we should be doing is asking our parks services. They surely must have some time where they could help and we have it in-house.”

Councillor Donna Crook said she believed two people were responsible for the graffiti and felt they needed to be educated as to why it wasn’t acceptable.

She added: “They [parks services] cannot go and do stuff on buildings that the council doesn’t own. They cannot do that on other people’s property and they already work very hard as it is.”

Councillor David Eggleton suggested installing a graffiti board to give people a safe and legal way of expressing themselves, which he says has worked to reduce graffiti elsewhere.

He said: “If you speak to the people in Woodley, they had just as much graffiti and they thought about how they could deal with it.

“They set up a specific board so people went and tagged that board. It’s giving them the authority to do that.

“Having a graffiti board is a way of moving forward as it gives someone a place to tag and since they put in their tag board the graffiti died down quite a bit.

“I don’t condone tagging but if that works and stops tagging on other things I don’t think there is a problem in trying something and if it works you take it down.

“In Woodley, the council said it reduced the tagging on street furniture and stuff like that.”

The council will discuss the issue again at a future meeting.