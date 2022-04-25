Litter-strewn park prompts call for vigilance

A PARK in Henley was found strewn with rubbish on Saturday morning.

The litter had been dumped beside the skate park at Makins recreation ground, off Greys Road, where a fire had also been started that scorched the grass.

A woman, who was out walking, discovered the mess and picked up the majority of the rubbish herself before raising the issue on social media. She had left the rubbish by a bus stop to be collected by the town council’s parks services team, which maintains the area.

Town councillor Kellie Hinton, who chairs the recreation and amenities committee, warned of the impact the incident would have on local wildlife.

She said: “When the weather is nice, the crowds come out and litter is inevitable. It was really nice of this lady to help because it is not expected and I have thanked her for it.

“One of the lesser considerations for people that is still very important, is the impact that litter and having a fire has on wildlife. If you have a fire it takes a long time for that area to recover from it.

“So, it is not just about the extra work that these incidents create for the parks services team but it is the wider impact, too. It is this wildlife aspect that is becoming an increasingly important part of what we do.

“I don’t really want to draw attention to negative stuff but I would urge people to try and be more vigilant when they see things such as this happening.

“We are also having a spurt of graffiti at the moment and while the parks services is doing what it can and quickly, we all need to report these incidents to try and stop incidents such as these from happening.”