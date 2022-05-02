£667,000 for good causes to help recovery from pandemic

THREE Henley charities are among voluntary organisations to share more than £667,000 in grants awarded by South Oxfordshire District Council.

The Chiltern Centre, which cares for disabled young adults, received £13,048.

Paul Barrett, chairman of trustees, said: “We are delighted with the grant and incredibly grateful for the support.

“The money will allow us to continue the fine work we do and will help us strengthen our community fundraising.”

Riverside Counselling in Northfield End, which provides affordable counselling, was awarded £45,568.

Fundraising manager Amanda Collins said: “We are incredibly grateful for the grant.

“It will help us to cover our core costs, such as room hire, training and supervision of our counsellors.

“We will also use it to help develop our digital fundraising through improving our social media so as to spread our reach as far as possible.”

Youth and community project Nomad, which is based at the d:two centre in Market Place, received £15,058.

Youth and family team manager Tim Prior said: “The district council has been supporting us for many years and we are delighted that it has chosen to continue this.

“The money will be put towards our support programmes, which include our work with schools, parenting support, activities for kids in school holidays and our food bank.”

The Millstream Day Centre in Mill Lane, Benson, a charitable organisation that provides support to the elderly and disabled in the community, was awarded £11,517.

Vice-chairman Rob Wadley said: “We are delighted to receive this grant. We are trying to become a centre of excellence for the elderly in the community but as we achieve this, the administrative burden gets higher and higher.

“The grant will allow us to get someone to handle the day-to-day admin tasks, such as keeping records and managing accounts, freeing up the rest of our team to do the wonderful work they do.”

Citizens Advice Oxfordshire South and Vale received £238,444.

Andy Jones, manager of the Citizens Advice branch in Henley, said: “We are very grateful.

“The support from the council has enabled us to help more than 10,000 residents during the two years of the covid pandemic. Our revenue grant for the next two years represents a 16 per cent reduction on our previous grant.

“We are still working out what impact this will have on our client services, especially at a time of rising client demand due to the cost of living crisis and the war in Ukraine.

“We hope that being a predominantly volunteer organisation will allow us to limit the impact on our vulnerable and disadvantaged clients.”

The Sue Ryder South Oxfordshire care hub was awarded £16,677.

The funding comes from the council’s rcvenue grant scheme, which was launched last year. It offers two years of financial support to organisations working to improve the quality of iife of residents.

Maggie Filipova-Rivers, cabinet member for community wellbeing at the council, said: “We’re fortunate to be able to support so many organisations with vital funding this year.

“All the organisations that have been granted funding from this scheme make such a difference to the lives of residents in our district, especially the most vulnerable.

“We recognise the value of the voluntary and community organisations and the work that they do.

“This two-year funding will enable organisations to manage their core costs while they can focus on their day-to-day services and look at how they can be more sustainable so that they are able to continue helping those in need for many years to come.”

For more information about the grants scheme, visit southoxon.gov.uk/grants