Council to back No Mow May

WILDFLOWERS could bloom in more public areas next month after South Oxfordshire District Council pledged to support No Mow May.

It will leave several areas of land uncut in support of the national campaign, which encourages people to not mow gardens and public areas during the month.

In Henley the verges along the Fair Mile will remain uncut.

Allowing grass to grow long helps boost biodiversity and encourages flowers to grow, providing a feast of nectar for bees.

Sue Cooper, cabinet member for environment, climate change and nature recovery at the council, said: “No Mow May is a great reminder that by making small and simple changes you can make a real positive difference to our environment.

“We’re really keen to increase the biodiversity and boost wildlife on our public land and so this year, as promised in our new climate action plan, we’ll review how we carry out grounds maintenance to see if there are any opportunities to reduce grass cutting and for wilding and tree planting to take place.”