New Mayor for Henley

MICHELLE THOMAS is the new mayor of Henley and took office today (Monday) following a ceremony at the town hall.

Councillor Thomas succeeded Sarah Miller who handed over the chain of office in front of about 100 people, including family and friends.

She pledged to use her position to create a volunteer network to bring people together and also create a fund to help primary schools support their children affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Cllr Thomas said: “The effect of the covid pandemic on children is long-lasting and complex. Researchers are just starting to analyse the way in which our children have been affected.”

She also looks forward to being part of the planting of trees in every school in the area for the Platinum Jubilee next month and the visit from Henley’s twin town Leichlingen in Germany in October.

Councillor Kellie Hinton paid tribute to Councillor Miller describing her as a “tough act to follow”.

Also at the ceremony, Councillor Donna Crook was elected Deputy Mayor and named her daughter Katie as her consort.

Cllr Crook said: “It is an honour and a privilege to be stood here and I really look forward to being Deputy Mayor.”

