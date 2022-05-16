£8m paid in energy bill rebates

MORE than £8 million in energy bill rebates has been paid out by South Oxfordshire and Vale of White Horse District Councils.

All households living in properties which are in council tax bands A to D are entitled to a £150 payment.

The Government is providing this money, which is known as the “council tax rebate”, to help people with the rising costs of energy bills and the payments are made by local councils.

More than 54,000 households in the two districts who pay their council tax by direct debit have now received the rebate payment.

About 70 percent of those entitled to the rebate receive the money directly into a bank account

The councils will now send a letter to all remaining eligible households asking them to complete an online form to confirm their bank account details so they can receive the money.

Councillor Leigh Rawlins, cabinet member for finance at South Oxfordshire District Council, said: “I’m really pleased that we have been able to pay the £150 rebate promptly to so many households.

“This money will make a small but significant difference to lots of families who are struggling with rising energy bills.”