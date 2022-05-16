Parish election result

REMENHAM Parish Council held an election on Thursday last week.

Those re-elected were Bill Ronald with 119 votes, John Halsall (109), Francis Cookson (107), Nigel Williams (100), John Merkel (98) and Darrel Poulos (92).

Polly Hogan, who has pledged to maintain footpaths around the village, was elected for the first time with with 103 votes.

Councillor Halsall, who has served as a parish councillor for more than 20 years and is also a Conservative member of Wokingham Borough Council, will resume his role as chairman.

Nine candidates stood in the election and the turnout was 43.67 per cent.