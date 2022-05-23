Monday, 23 May 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Provisional election date

A BY-ELECTION for three vacant seats on Goring Parish Council has been provisionally set for July 14.

This is the second time residents will head to the polls in a matter of weeks after three councillors resigned just before a by-election held last month.

Former council chairman Kevin Bulmer, his wife Mary and Councillor Tony Virgo-Harris all decided to step down for personal reasons.

Their departures were announced in a notice from the council two days before the by-election in which retired astrophysicist Jim Emerson was elected.

South Oxfordshire District Council is expected to send out official election notices early next month.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33