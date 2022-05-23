Provisional election date

All events free at ninth alternative gardening festival
Monday, 23 May 2022
A BY-ELECTION for three vacant seats on Goring Parish Council has been provisionally set for July 14.
This is the second time residents will head to the polls in a matter of weeks after three councillors resigned just before a by-election held last month.
Former council chairman Kevin Bulmer, his wife Mary and Councillor Tony Virgo-Harris all decided to step down for personal reasons.
Their departures were announced in a notice from the council two days before the by-election in which retired astrophysicist Jim Emerson was elected.
South Oxfordshire District Council is expected to send out official election notices early next month.
