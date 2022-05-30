Town hall CCTV set to change

THE CCTV system at Henley town hall is set to be upgraded.

Five of the cameras are now more than a decade old and beginning to fail.

Becky Walker, the council’s estates manager, said: “The current system consists of five cameras which are located on the ground floor, first floor and second floor lobbies and are monitored from the information centre via a screen above the main desk.

“A new system would be an upgrade, including technical advancements, for instant remote access to designated people, infrared, enhanced images, colour monitors and better coverage of areas with the addition of wide-angle and additional cameras.”

Quotes have been provided by three companies which range from £3,964 to £7,194. All include five new cameras, one or two additional ones and replacement monitors.

Town sergeant James Churchill-Coleman met with the companies and expressed a preference for the middle estimate of £4,116.

The council’s recreation and amenities committee approved the recommendation and the final decision will be made by the full council.