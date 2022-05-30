Songs and smiles

SOUTH Oxfordshire district councillor Jo Robb enjoyed visiting Harmony, a choir which meets weekly at Peppard War Memorial Hall.

She joined in favourites such as The Bare Necessities and Consider Yourself and then sang Here Comes the Sun, which was the first song played at her wedding reception.

Jo, who lives in Shepherds Green with her husband and two sons, said: “What a wonderful way to spend the afternoon. The sun indeed came out for Harmony.

“Seeing the smiles on people’s faces makes you realise how vital this group is.”