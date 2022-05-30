£500,000 lido plan held up by lack of site

PLANS for a £500,000 lido in Henley have stalled as a suitable site has not been found.

A group that includes several town councillors is investigating building an outdoor pool as a leisure attraction while meeting the demand for children’s swimming lessons.

But so far it has not found somewhere for the pool, which would be 25m long with an additional 10m by 10m shallow area for children. It would also have toilets, showers and changing rooms.

Councillor Laurence Plant told a meeting of the council’s recreation and amenities committee that the search would continue.

“It is a huge project,” he said. “We know that it is possible and feasible but it is underpinned by land. Land is the greatest obstacle we face. Mill and Marsh Meadows are unfeasible and unworkable as they are flood plains.

“Although they might be possible and desirable, the cost would make them completely unviable, which puts us back in the remit of talking to other local landowners.

“Those discussions are fairly lengthy and ongoing until someone comes forward and says ‘yes’. It comes down to can we find that piece of land.”

Councillor David Eggleton said that two pools had been built on a flood plain in Wallingford.

He added: “That gets flooded on a regular basis. They just clean it out and revamp it.”

The council has heard previously how the pool could generate income of £16,800 a week based on a fee of £6 for a two-hour session with four sessions a day, seven days a week.