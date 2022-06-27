Developer prepares design

A DROP-IN information event about plans to build about 130 homes near Watlington took place yesterday (Thursday).

Redrow Homes has received outline planning permission for up to 70 homes on land off Cuxham Road and up to 60 homes on land west of Pyrton Lane. Forty per cent of the new properties will be “affordable”.

The company is now preparing to submit a “reserved matters” application to South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, which will include details of the design and layout.

It proposes two new access points for vehicles from Cuxham Road and Pyrton Lane.

There would also be public open spaces, including play areas, and the potential for allotments as well as new footpaths.

The event took place at the Watlington Club in High Street.

For more information, visit www.redrow-watlington.co.uk