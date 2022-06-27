Monday, 27 June 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Park opening

THE new recreation ground in Sonning Common should be open in time for the summer school holidays.

Memorial Park in Reades Lane has a multi-use games area, a track around the edge and a children’s play area.

The parish council says it should be open by no later than July 22.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33