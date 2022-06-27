Park opening

Gym couple offering more than just physical fitness
A COUPLE have opened a gym in Kidmore End, saying ... [more]
Monday, 27 June 2022
THE new recreation ground in Sonning Common should be open in time for the summer school holidays.
Memorial Park in Reades Lane has a multi-use games area, a track around the edge and a children’s play area.
The parish council says it should be open by no later than July 22.
27 June 2022
More News:
Gym couple offering more than just physical fitness
A COUPLE have opened a gym in Kidmore End, saying ... [more]
POLL: Have your say