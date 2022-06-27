I fight on, says artist

ARTIST Clive Hemsley has launched an online petition as he faces having to demolish a studio he built unlawfully.

He lost an appeal against a decision by South Oxfordshire District Council to refuse him planning permission for the three-storey timber building at Greys Meadows in Rotherfield Greys, which he owns. Mr Hemsley, of Hart Street, Henley, says he wanted to use the £1 million studio to teach disabled people and patients receiving end-of-life care.

To sign the petition, visit www.change.org/p/art-studio- designed-for-disabled-and-terminally-ill-people-to-be-demolished