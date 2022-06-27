Monday, 27 June 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

I fight on, says artist

I fight on, says artist

ARTIST Clive Hemsley has launched an online petition as he faces having to demolish a studio he built unlawfully.

He lost an appeal against a decision by South Oxfordshire District Council to refuse him planning permission for the three-storey timber building at Greys Meadows in Rotherfield Greys, which he owns. Mr Hemsley, of Hart Street, Henley, says he wanted to use the £1 million studio to teach disabled people and patients receiving end-of-life care.

To sign the petition, visit www.change.org/p/art-studio- designed-for-disabled-and-terminally-ill-people-to-be-demolished

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33