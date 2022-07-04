Rebrand for pub

A PUB in Caversham Heights is set to be turned into a steakhouse.

Mitchells & Butlers has applied to Reading Borough Council to refurbish the Caversham Rose in Kidmore Road.

The existing entrance lobby would be demolished and replaced with three double-glazed windows and a new entrance porch would be created.

At the back of the pub, which was previously known as the Grosvenor, the storage yard would be extended and new “jumbrellas”, heaters and lights installed at the garden tables. A bull statue would also be installed.

The pub would then be rebranded as Miller & Carter steakhouse.

The council has already approved a new illuminated sign above the entrance and an advertisement facing the road.