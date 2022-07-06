New adventure golf course ‘to hit first year sales target’

HENLEY’S new adventure golf course is proving to be popular.

The 18-hole crazy golf-style course in Mill Meadows opened on April 15 on the site of the old putting green and cost the town council £270,000.

It features large models of local landmarks such as the town hall, Kenton Theatre and Henley Bridge and a miniature River Thames.

In the first eight weeks, gross sales totalled £44,000, which is an average of £800 a day. The best day so far was bank holiday Monday, May 2 with gross sales of £2,000 from 92 bookings, an average of one every five minutes.

To play costs £9 per adult (£5 for Henley residents), £7 per junior.student and £29 for a family with two adults and three children.

More than 6,000 tickets have been sold, including group tickets, with 60 per cent bought from the sales kiosk and 40 per cent online.

Town clerk Sheridan Jacklin-Edward said the public response had been “overwhelmingly positive” despite some problems early on. In a report to the council’s recreation and amenities committee, he said: “There were a number of snagging issues, including remodelling the Pinsent and Redgrave sculptures, remedial work to the cracked steps of the town hall, a faulty UV filter for the water feature and the CCTV not working.”

He said there were still concerns about the water feature, so the council had still not 15 per cent of the cost to the company which built the attraction.

Mr Jacklin-Edward added: “The landscaping of the course was carried out in-house. However, failures on the part of the main contractor, such as removing too much soil from site, have meant there have been some increases in cost and labour.

“This will be deducted from the final sum due to the contractor.

“Given the trends to date, it is expected that numbers should slowly increase week-on-week as the weather improves and then increase significantly during the summer holiday period.

“They should then tail off from the start of September. It may be that the council will need to review its winter opening hours following the autumn school half term.”

The attraction was expected to make a profit of around £60,000 a year with a payback period of four to five years.

Mr Jacklin-Edward said: “The business case forecast gross sales of £125,000 in year one, generating a net profit of £49,500. Given the current trends, these projections should be met and will likely be exceeded.”

He said one of the models had a small amount of graffiti and someone had tried to climb the entrance gate when it was locked.

Councillor Ken Arlett said: “This has been an unbelievable success story for the council. It is very impressive.”

For more information, visit https://henleyadventure

golf.co.uk