Fresh hope of ban on lorries over 18 tonnes in wider area

CAMPAIGNERS want a weight limit introduced in Henley “as soon as possible” to curb the number of heavy goods vehicles using the town as a short cut.

Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, wants to pursue an 18-tonne limit in the wider area, having ditched an earlier plan to introduce weight restrictions in individual towns and villages.

This followed a decision by Duncan Enright, cabinet member for travel and development strategy, to revoke a 7.5-tonne weight limit on Burford Bridge, which was identical to one proposed for Henley.

Some councillors, including Henley’s representative Stefan Gawrysiak, challenged the decision but the council’s cabinet voted to uphold it.

But Councillor Enright accepted an invitation from Councillor Gawrysiak to visit Henley to see the problem with HGVs for himself and he was said to be “horrified”.

Campaigners say HGVs pose a risk to pedestrians and damage the town’s streets and historic buildings because they mount the pavement and their wheels generate heavy vibration and they add to the air pollution problem.

Cllr Gawrysiak told a meeting of the town council’s transport strategy group that the 18-tonne weight limit was now deemed

workable.

He said the ruling administration at the county council — the Greens, Liberal Democrats and Labour — had decided not to go ahead with a 7.5-tonne limit on bridges or in villages because they felt it would merely divert HGV drivers so that they caused the same issue elsewhere.

Cllr Gawrysiak said: “The council were going to go to a zonal scheme based around 18 tonnes. Henley and the surrounding villages would become an 18-tonne zone.

“People who have business within the area, Manor Concrete, for example, would still be able to transport their goods outside the area but through-18-tonners would be banned, which is the best that we can get.”

He said he had asked officers when the new policy would be finalised, adding: “We want it now but I would guess we would get it about September or October and then it would be debated.”

Campaigner Amanda Chumas, who lives in Bell Street, said she was still encouraging people to take photographs of large HGVs as “evidence” of the problem.

She said: “We send them on to the county council so that we have got a body of evidence showing what we believe to be the case, which is that a large number of large, through-HGVs are coming off the M4 and using us to get up to the A34 instead of staying on the M4 down to junction 13 and then going up.

“You can see from their signage and their number plates that they are clearly vehicles that are not delivering locally. These are the ones doing the damage to the town and ending up all over our pavements.

“We totally understand that we are not going to get a limit down to 7.5 tonnes and personally I think 18 tonnes is acceptable but it has got to be something that is enforceable and therein lies the concern.

“A lot of this is based around voluntary agreements with the haulage industry and we know for a fact that the industry ignores and flouts these.”

Councillor Ian Reissmann said he was disappointed the proposed limit had been raised to 18 tonnes and asked what the reason was.

Cllr Gawrysiak replied: “Eighteen tonnes is removal vans and upwards, three axel articulates as well.

“I don’t know definitively why it has gone from 7.5 to 18 tonnes but it reduces pollution. It doesn’t stop all big lorries coming through but it stops the biggest ones.”

Meanwhile, a bollard will be installed on the corner of Bell Street and New Street to prevent HGV drivers from mounting the pavement.

Cllr Gawrysiak said it would be a “clever” bollard, adding: “It is a visual clue to the driver to say there is a bollard there and they should avoid it.”