20mph speed limit could be made town-wide

A BLANKET speed limit of 20mph could be introduced across Henley.

Town councillors and campaigners say this would make the town safer for pedestrians and help reduce air pollution.

The speed limit on roads in the town centre was reduced from 30mph to 20mph in 2019.

Now this could be extended to the rest of the town following requests from residents of streets further out, including St Mark’s Road, St Andrew’s Road and Gravel Hill.

Town councillor Stefan Gawrysiak, who represents the town on Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, said a blanket ban would be less confusing for drivers than retaining a 30mph limit on some roads.

Speaking at a meeting of the town council’s transport strategy group, he said: “We should be encouraging 20mph for the whole of the town for environmental reasons but mainly for people reasons.

“If people are walking on pavements, which in some areas are narrow or are in residential areas with children, what we should be doing is having 20mph zones.” He suggested introducing traffic-calming measures but said these would need to be discussed with residents, adding: “Speed humps and bumps can be unpopular.”

Cllr Gawrysiak said that if the town council approved the idea, the county council would take responsibility for the process, which would include public consultation.

He said: “We have got to have some physical restrictions with big 20mph blobs saying Henley is a 20mph town. If you want to do 30mph you can naff off to the boundary of Henley, so it is not far to go to get your boy racer thing out of your system. Stick to 20mph in the town.”

Air quality campaigner David Dickie said it was right to have a consistent approach and that towns across the country were moving towards 20mph speed limits.

He said: “It is going to be a new way of living. Because of our narrow streets and heavy goods vehicles going through, I think it is very necessary to implement it across the whole of Henley.”

Councillor Ken Arlett said the 20mph limit would need to be enforced. He said: “Gravel Hill’s a prime example where at the moment it is not working. Cars are still going up there at pretty high speed.

“There should be some enforcement... if you do nothing they will carry on.”

Cllr Gawrysiak said he had talked to a resident of Gravel Hill and Neil Gunnell, who runs Neighbourhood Watch for St Andrew’s Road, about buying two speed measuring devices. You could buy them online for £120 each and they were police-approved.

Meanwhile, the council is to consider buying two vehicle-activated signs to make drivers aware of their speed. These would be either battery- or solar-powered and cost about £2,250 each.

The signs would be used in locations known for having a speeding problem.

Nick Dear, committee administrator, said a sign would flash as a vehicle approached it — red for over the limit and green for under it.

“They have to be moved every three to four weeks for which you are going to need a team of volunteers,” he added.

Councillor Ian Reissmann said the signs looked “horrible” but they were effective in making drivers obey the limit.