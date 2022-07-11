Council set to relax rules on memorials

RAISED memorials could be allowed at Fairmile Cemetery in Henley.

These could be installed in the cremated remains section of the cemetery where only flat or wedged memorials have been allowed until now.

The section is in the “new” part of the site and is laid out in rows with graves facing in the same direction.

The space allowed per burial plot is 60cm by 60cm and memorial stones are required to be either flat or wedged, no more than 45.7cm square.

The changes are recommended in a report to Henley Town Council’s recreation and amenities committee by estates manager Becky Walker and parks manager Karl Bishop.

It says: “The space between plots is limited and visitors have complained that there is insufficient space to stand to pay their respects, which is not helped by various personal mementoes placed around the graves.

“To address this, plots in the cremated section in future will be laid in double rows back-to-back, with a 1m wide grass path between.

“Memorials will sit on a foundation slab 60cm by 60cm, allowing for uniformity of rows and ease of maintenance with no grass to strim between plots.

“This also gives an opportunity to provide extra choice in the type of memorial, with more space between the double rows, meaning memorials can be taller without overshadowing an adjacent plot.”

The report recommends that the overall maximum height of a memorial, including the raised flower vase or mini headstone, must not exceed 15 inches while a tablet must be placed on a foundation stone measuring 2ft by 2ft and 2in thick.

Families would still be able to choose basic wedge tablets or flat tablets if they preferred.

Councillor Laurence Plant told a meeting of the committee that he preferred the “aesthetics” of flat memorials but that the raised flower vases “look nice”.

The committee approved the recommendations but a final decision will be made by the full council.

