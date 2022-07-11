Monday, 11 July 2022

Pollution fluctuates

AIR pollution at a monitoring site in Henley has been fluctuating.

The diffusion tube in Duke Street has been giving readings that are above and below the legal limit for nitrogen dioxide in the air.

Air quality campaigner David Dickie, of St Katherine’s Road, told the town council’s transport strategy group, that the “jury was out” on whether pollution was falling.

He said: “Towards the end of 2021 I was very concerned with the data in Duke Street and our diffusion tubes showing signs of it being above the legal limit.

“Through April, May and June, nitrogen dioxide has been below the legal limit. In fact, in the last two days it has gone back up again but there was an encouraging period for a while.”

