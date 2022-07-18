Monday, 18 July 2022

Drains still not cleared

BLOCKED drains in Peppard have not been cleared for two years.

Parish councillors are to complain to Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, about its failure to tackle the problem along the B481 between Stoke Row Road and Shiplake Bottom.

Councillor David Bartholomew, who represents the village on the county council, told a parish council meeting that the county council did not have funds to tackle the problem as it was not a priority, even though it might be important to the village.

He said that much of the council’s effort was focused on Oxford.

Parish councillor Joe Berger said he would complain to the county council about the use of funds on “less important” matters such as having vegan meals at meetings and building more gender-neutral toilets.

