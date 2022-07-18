Monday, 18 July 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Dusty Day delayed

Dusty Day delayed

A MUSIC night in Henley to celebrate singer Dusty Springfield is on hold.

Town councillor Sarah Miller wants to revive the celebration that used to take place at the former Slug and Lettuce pub in Bell Street, which is now Coppa Club.

But she told a meeting of the town council’s events sub-committee that she hasn’t had the time to progress Dusty Day as planned. 

Cllr Miller said: “That will have to go on hold but it will happen at some point.”

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33