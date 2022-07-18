Dusty Day delayed

A MUSIC night in Henley to celebrate singer Dusty Springfield is on hold.

Town councillor Sarah Miller wants to revive the celebration that used to take place at the former Slug and Lettuce pub in Bell Street, which is now Coppa Club.

But she told a meeting of the town council’s events sub-committee that she hasn’t had the time to progress Dusty Day as planned.

Cllr Miller said: “That will have to go on hold but it will happen at some point.”