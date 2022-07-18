Councillor accused of breach of conduct code with criticism

A COUNCILLOR has been accused of breaching Henley Town Council’s code of conduct after he criticised it for continuing to buy gas from a Russian-affiliated energy company.

Will Hamilton, a Conservative, raised the issue at a meeting in April and said town clerk Sheridan Jacklin-Edward should have found an alternative supplier.

The council pays a fixed amount of about £6,000 per year to Gazprom Energy, the UK arm of the Russian state-owned company, to supply council-owned buildings such as the town hall, King’s Arms Barn and the Old Fire Station Gallery.

Councillor Hamilton said: “I understand that the town clerk has to provide value for money but he should have moved us away from Gazprom once the war started.

“The reality is that we should do what is right and it shouldn’t be about money. We should move the supplier to good people instead of bad people.”

Although Gazprom does not sell gas from its Russian parent company, many businesses across the UK have chosen to exit their contracts with the supplier due to its close connection with the Russian state. Mr Jacklin-Edward said he wanted to end the contract “as soon as possible” but feared it would incur a penalty. The contract is scheduled to run until December 31, 2023.

Cllr Hamilton was offered the chance to apologise by Councillor Ian Reissman, a member of the ruling Henley Residents group, at a meeting of the finance strategy and management committee but he declined.

Cllr Reissmann said: “As has been previously brought up, we continue to use Gazprom as our contracted energy supplier.

“This is something that we are unhappy about and as soon as the Ukrainian conflict took place the town clerk was in contact with he National Association of Local Councils, looking for advice on what we as a council should do.

“We are waiting for legal changes to take place which enable us to consider the termination of this contract , so I was particularly disappointed when in the Henley Standard a councillor said he was critical of the town clerk for not moving faster to find the town council a different gas supplier. I am disappointed that officers should be criticised for following the rules, investigating the options that we have and waiting on the decisions of central government in order to enable us to take action that is legal.

“I’d like to ask that councillor to take the opportunity to apologise for criticising officers in a way that was unreasonable and unfair.”

Cllr Hamilton said he had nothing further to say, adding: “If the town clerk wishes to write to me I will write back to him, thank you very much.”

Cllr Reissmann said that in his view Cllr Hamilton’s comments were in breach of the code, which was why he had given him the chance to apologise.

Councillor Ken Arlett (HRG) said that Henley MP John Howell, who also criticised the council, had since apologised. “So there is actually someone in the Tory party who understands the word courtesy,” he added.

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak (HRG) said: “It has been a longstanding rule of this council that officers are not criticised in public or in the press. If you have got a beef with them, you have a word behind closed doors. I would like to apologise to the town clerk on behalf of 15 of the 16 councillors.”