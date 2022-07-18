Heritage open days on hold

PLANS to celebrate the heritage of Henley as part of a national event are unlikely to take place this year but an information leaflet could be created instead.

The idea was to coincide with the annual Heritage Open Days event in September, which has taken place in England since 1994 and has since grown into the country’s largest community heritage festival.

The town council’s events sub-committee had suggested that Henley could celebrate the life of Humphrey Gainsborough as this year’s theme is “astounding inventions”.

Gainsborough developed the steam engine in 1760 and produced new types of agricultural equipment, the first fire-proof safe and the mechanisms for improving clock accuracy.

But Councillor Sarah Miller, who chairs the committee, told a meeting that it should hold fire on organising anything until things were “a bit quieter”.

Councillor David Eggleton suggested printing an information leaflet instead.

He said: “People can do their own tour around Henley looking at old buildings and take them to the hidden parts of Henley, so it promotes the town.”