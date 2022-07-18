Monday, 18 July 2022

Scientific approach to reading

CHILDREN are being invited to take part in this year’s summer reading challenge with Oxfordshire libraries.

The initiative, which is run in partnership with charity the Reading Agency, encourages children to borrow and read any six library books over the summer.

This year, the agency is celebrating science and innovation and children will be able to participate in various activities and events related to the challenge, which will run until Saturday, September 10.

By reading books and collecting stickers and other rewards, children can discover how the Gadgeteers, a group of friendly inventors, use their skills to plan an epic summer party.

Once they have completed the challenge, participants will receive their very own Gadgeteers certificate and medal and be entered into a countywide prize draw for exciting science kits and national book tokens.

To participate, children can sign up at their nearest library. They will be given a collector’s poster to keep a record of their reading.

For more information, visit oxfordshire.gov.uk/
summer-reading-challenge

